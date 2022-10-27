Not Available

Almost Perfect

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Anne has given up trying to find a man who will fit into her sensible and controlled life. Therefore she has chosen to become pregnant with an anonymous sperm donor who has been carefully chosen. But as her hormones get the better of her she realizes that the child may come to resemble the father and possibly get his less flattering characteristics. Anne feels compelled to find the sperm donor and ensure that he is as perfect as she imagines.

Cast

Nikolaj Lie KaasGordon Dennis
Casper CrumpRune
Sidse Babett KnudsenSandra
Mia LyhneSiv
Rasmus BjergLaust
Birthe NeumannAnne's mother

View Full Cast >

Images