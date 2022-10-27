Almost Perfect

Anne has given up trying to find a man who will fit into her sensible and controlled life. Therefore she has chosen to become pregnant with an anonymous sperm donor who has been carefully chosen. But as her hormones get the better of her she realizes that the child may come to resemble the father and possibly get his less flattering characteristics. Anne feels compelled to find the sperm donor and ensure that he is as perfect as she imagines.
|Nikolaj Lie Kaas
|Gordon Dennis
|Casper Crump
|Rune
|Sidse Babett Knudsen
|Sandra
|Mia Lyhne
|Siv
|Rasmus Bjerg
|Laust
|Birthe Neumann
|Anne's mother
