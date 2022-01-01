1992

Almost Pregnant

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 21st, 1992

Studio

ANA Productions

Charlie (Conaway) is a happy man with a beautiful wife (Roberts), a wonderful career and every blessing a man could want except "...children". When the wife demands a "star child" and Charlie can't deliver the goods, they turn to their crazy neighbor (Calvin) to get the job done, so to speak. Very hilarious and bawdy comedy where "one rooster to a hen-house" is not always the truth.

Cast

Jeff ConawayCharlie Alderson
Tanya RobertsLinda Alderson
John CalvinGordon "Rip" Mallory
Joan SeveranceMaureen Mallory
Dom DeLuiseDr. Beckhard
Christopher Michael Moore"Cousin Ray" Burns

