1988

Aloha Summer

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 25th, 1988

Studio

Not Available

It's the 60s and a bunch of crazy teenagers meet in the beautiful island of Hawaii during their summer holidays. Although they come from different backgrounds, they hang out together and shake up the island! They surf, dance, drink, fight and fall in love. As the summer approaches its end, they find themselves inseparable, friends for a lifetime...

Cast

Chris MakepeaceMike Tognetti
Yuji OkumotoKenzo Konishi
Don Michael PaulChuck Granville
Andy BumataiKimo Kepoo
Warren FabroKilarney Kauhane
Scott NakagawaScott Tanaka

