2001

Along Came a Spider

  • Crime
  • Thriller
  • Action

Release Date

April 5th, 2001

Studio

Paramount

When a teacher kidnaps a girl from a prestigious school, homicide detective Alex Cross takes the case, teaming up with young security agent Jezzie Flannigan, in hopes of finding the girl and stopping the brutal psychopath. Every second counts as Alex and Jezzie attempt to track down the kidnapper before the spider claims another victim for its web.

Cast

Morgan FreemanAlex Cross
Monica PotterJezzie Flannigan
Michael WincottGarry Sone
Dylan BakerOllie McArthur
Mika BooremMegan Rose
Anton YelchinDimitri Storodubov

