Along Came a Spider

When a teacher kidnaps a girl from a prestigious school, homicide detective Alex Cross takes the case, teaming up with young security agent Jezzie Flannigan, in hopes of finding the girl and stopping the brutal psychopath. Every second counts as Alex and Jezzie attempt to track down the kidnapper before the spider claims another victim for its web.
|Morgan Freeman
|Alex Cross
|Monica Potter
|Jezzie Flannigan
|Michael Wincott
|Garry Sone
|Dylan Baker
|Ollie McArthur
|Mika Boorem
|Megan Rose
|Anton Yelchin
|Dimitri Storodubov
