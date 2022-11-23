Along the Cactus Trail

Not Available

The drive from Riverside California to Phoenix Arizona is affectionately known as the Cactus Trail. The prickly pear cactus is the most common cactus variety in this area, with other cactus varieties being the saguaro - the flower from which is Arizona's state flower - and the organ pipe. Other noted plants species in the area include the slow growing Joshua tree (which many mistake for a cactus and which is one of the oldest known plant species), the ocotillo (its scarlet flowers which are known as the firecracker of the desert), the misnamed century plant (which lives only up to seventy five years) and the yucca. Starting in Riverside, other sights of note include: the Mission Inn in Riverside whose unique style was the brainchild of Frank Miller; the Chapel of St. Francis in Riverside, which, because of its dedication to aviation, is the site of many weddings associated with aviators; the Camelback Mountain outside of Phoenix, so named for its shape.