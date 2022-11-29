Als je later groot bent

Not Available

What is work? Everyone works and has to work. The 40-hour workweek is a standard in our capitalistic society. Our work consumes the most of our available time for almost our whole lives. Office jobs and assembly-line work have become a symbol for wasting our time to useless labor. The film shows us a day in the life of the working man and the routine and grind that comes with it. With patience, the film shows commuters in traffic lines and public transport, all heading to work. Huge office buildings where hundreds of people are working, all identical behind a computer screen, typing. Endless repetition behind the assembly line. The documentary takes a look at people during a workday and makes you reflect on the meaning of labor.