1980

Altered States

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 1980

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

A research scientist (William Hurt) explores the boundaries and frontiers of consciousness. Using sensory deprivation and hallucinogenic mixtures from native American shamans, he explores these altered states of consciousness and finds that memory, time, and perhaps reality itself are states of mind.

Cast

Blair BrownEmily Jessup
Bob BalabanArthur Rosenberg
Charles HaidMason Parrish, Professor of Endocrinology at Harvard Medical School
Thaao PenghlisEcheverria
Miguel GodreauPrimal Man
Tricia McAlpinPrimal Man

