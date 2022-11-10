A research scientist (William Hurt) explores the boundaries and frontiers of consciousness. Using sensory deprivation and hallucinogenic mixtures from native American shamans, he explores these altered states of consciousness and finds that memory, time, and perhaps reality itself are states of mind.
|Blair Brown
|Emily Jessup
|Bob Balaban
|Arthur Rosenberg
|Charles Haid
|Mason Parrish, Professor of Endocrinology at Harvard Medical School
|Thaao Penghlis
|Echeverria
|Miguel Godreau
|Primal Man
|Tricia McAlpin
|Primal Man
