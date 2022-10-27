Not Available

Always Outnumbered

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Palomar Pictures

An ex-con moves to L.A. to find work and creates a disturbance by fighting for a position. More importantly he touches the lives of many of his neighbors including an older man dying of cancer, a young married couple whose husband is too proud to accept a lesser position which causes strife with his wife, and a young boy on the verge of getting in trouble with street gangs.

Cast

Laurence FishburneSocrates Fortlow
Bill CobbsRight Burke
Laurie MetcalfHalley Grimes
Cicely TysonLuvia
Bill NunnHoward M'Shalla
Isaiah WashingtonWilfred

