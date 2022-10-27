Always Outnumbered

An ex-con moves to L.A. to find work and creates a disturbance by fighting for a position. More importantly he touches the lives of many of his neighbors including an older man dying of cancer, a young married couple whose husband is too proud to accept a lesser position which causes strife with his wife, and a young boy on the verge of getting in trouble with street gangs.
|Laurence Fishburne
|Socrates Fortlow
|Bill Cobbs
|Right Burke
|Laurie Metcalf
|Halley Grimes
|Cicely Tyson
|Luvia
|Bill Nunn
|Howard M'Shalla
|Isaiah Washington
|Wilfred
