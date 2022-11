Not Available

Grab a front-row seat for the first live concert by teen pop sensations Aly and AJ, the sisters who burst onto the music scene with their gold album "Into the Rush." This dynamic performance video features the duo's 2005 Los Angeles show in its entirety, along with behind-the-scenes action and the video for their hit song "Rush." Tracks include the title tune, "Do You Believe in Magic?" "No One," "Sticks and Stones," "Collapsed" and more.