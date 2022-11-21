Not Available

Presenting the Callanetics exercise DVD with morning and evening routines to sculpt and tone your entire body -without bending your schedule out of shape! Employing the precise, gentle movements of Callan Pinckney's original, award winning Callanetics program of safe, no-impact deep-muscle exercises, am/pm Callanetics offers proven methods for shaping up and looking and feeling years younger - even if you only share a few minutes in the morning and evening! The AM Class: Designed to energize your entire day, Callan leads you through a comprehensive 20 minute workout to strengthen and beautify your entire body. From wake-up stretches to target-toning of specific muscles groups, it will make starting your day an exciting experience. The PM Class: This fully relaxing, highly effective 20 minute evening workout utilizes unique deep-muscle Callanetics exercises in a routine that reduces stress while working to rejuvenate and contour all your body's muscles.