Amandla! A Revolution in Four Part Harmony

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The struggle to eradicate apartheid in South Africa has been chronicled over time, but no one has addressed the vital role music plays in this challenge. This documentary by Lee Hirsch recounts a fascinating and little-known part of South Africa's political history through archival footage, interviews and, of course, several mesmerizing musical performances.

Cast

Abdullah IbrahimHimself
Jesse JacksonHimself (archive footage)
Nelson MandelaHimself (archive footage)
Hugh MasekelaHimself
Dolly RathebeHerself
Walter CronkiteHimself (voice)

