From the makers of "Ray" and acclaimed director Michael Apted, comes the inspiring story of how one man's passion and perseverance changed the world. Based on the true story of William Wilberforce, "Amazing Grace" follows his courageous quest to end the British slave trade. Along the way, Wilberforce meets intense opposition, but his minister, John Newton, urges him to see the cause through.
|Ioan Gruffudd
|William Wilberforce
|Romola Garai
|Barbara Spooner
|Albert Finney
|John Newton
|Benedict Cumberbatch
|William Pitt
|Michael Gambon
|Lord Charles Fox
|Youssou N'Dour
|Olaudah Equiano
