2006

Amazing Grace

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 15th, 2006

Studio

Bristol Bay Productions

From the makers of "Ray" and acclaimed director Michael Apted, comes the inspiring story of how one man's passion and perseverance changed the world. Based on the true story of William Wilberforce, "Amazing Grace" follows his courageous quest to end the British slave trade. Along the way, Wilberforce meets intense opposition, but his minister, John Newton, urges him to see the cause through.

Cast

Ioan GruffuddWilliam Wilberforce
Romola GaraiBarbara Spooner
Albert FinneyJohn Newton
Benedict CumberbatchWilliam Pitt
Michael GambonLord Charles Fox
Youssou N'DourOlaudah Equiano

View Full Cast >

Images