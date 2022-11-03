Not Available

Amazing Stories

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Chang-Hong Channel Film & Video Co.

This is an anthology film featuring bizarre horror tales of Chinese folklore. A Category III movie, it features a fine blend of soft-core sex, gratuitous violence and high flying super kung fu. Each of the three segments features beautiful cinematography, crisp editing and hauntingly wonderful performances by the actors and actresses.

Cast

Joyce NiMrs Chao / Ching Hua
Isabelle Chow WangGood Witch
Lam WaiBaby Doll
Tin ChingChang
Jackson LiuMan who saved caged animal
Ko Chun-HsiungShiun

