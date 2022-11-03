Amazing Stories

This is an anthology film featuring bizarre horror tales of Chinese folklore. A Category III movie, it features a fine blend of soft-core sex, gratuitous violence and high flying super kung fu. Each of the three segments features beautiful cinematography, crisp editing and hauntingly wonderful performances by the actors and actresses.
|Joyce Ni
|Mrs Chao / Ching Hua
|Isabelle Chow Wang
|Good Witch
|Lam Wai
|Baby Doll
|Tin Ching
|Chang
|Jackson Liu
|Man who saved caged animal
|Ko Chun-Hsiung
|Shiun
