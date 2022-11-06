Not Available

Amber Waves

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Two seemingly disparate men experience powerful life lessons when a wheat harvester gives a hitch-hiking male model a ride on what feels to be the worst day of their lives, at the peak of the war in Vietnam. The harvester has just been diagnosed with cancer, but desperately needs to fulfill a reaping contract, while the male model got himself beaten up in a bar, leading to his firing, and stranding in Kansas.

Cast

Dennis WeaverElroy 'Bud' Burkhardt
Kurt RussellLaurence Kendall
Mare WinninghamMarlene Burkhardt
Fran BrillSuze Winter

