Amber Waves

Two seemingly disparate men experience powerful life lessons when a wheat harvester gives a hitch-hiking male model a ride on what feels to be the worst day of their lives, at the peak of the war in Vietnam. The harvester has just been diagnosed with cancer, but desperately needs to fulfill a reaping contract, while the male model got himself beaten up in a bar, leading to his firing, and stranding in Kansas.
|Dennis Weaver
|Elroy 'Bud' Burkhardt
|Kurt Russell
|Laurence Kendall
|Mare Winningham
|Marlene Burkhardt
|Fran Brill
|Suze Winter
