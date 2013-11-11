In the frenetic underbelly of Los Angeles, Agent Maxwell closes in on an international cocaine smuggling operation run by criminal mastermind Vincent Camastra. When Agent Beverly Royce goes undercover with the drug dealers and finds herself deeper then she can handle - the case becomes personal for Maxwell who has to combat ruthless killers and dirty cops in an all-out action filled finale to bring the criminals to justice.
|Dolph Lundgren
|Maxwell
|Vinnie Jones
|Vincent Camastra
|Randy Couture
|Jack Reiley
|Gianni Capaldi
|Eddie
|Carly Pope
|Beverly
|Susie Abromeit
|Kathy
