2013

Ambushed

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Release Date

November 11th, 2013

Studio

Anchor Bay Films

In the frenetic underbelly of Los Angeles, Agent Maxwell closes in on an international cocaine smuggling operation run by criminal mastermind Vincent Camastra. When Agent Beverly Royce goes undercover with the drug dealers and finds herself deeper then she can handle - the case becomes personal for Maxwell who has to combat ruthless killers and dirty cops in an all-out action filled finale to bring the criminals to justice.

Cast

Dolph LundgrenMaxwell
Vinnie JonesVincent Camastra
Randy CoutureJack Reiley
Gianni CapaldiEddie
Carly PopeBeverly
Susie AbromeitKathy

