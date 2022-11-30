The new film aims to show how the Bible and Judeo-Christian values were deeply influential to the formation of the United States of America and how that influence has steadily eroded in the public square. Through engaging cinematography and interviews with well-known authors, political leaders, conservative commentators and nonprofit leaders, "America! America! God Shed His Grace on Thee" will make a compelling case for why the nation must return to Scripture and its founding documents.
View Full Cast >