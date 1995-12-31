1995

America's Dream

  • Drama

December 31st, 1995

HBO

Made especially for the HBO cable network, this well-wrought feature is comprised of three short stories by three noted black American authors, each of which is directed by a respected black director.

Danny GloverSilas (segment "Long Black Song")
Wesley SnipesGeorge Du Vaul (segment "The Boy Who Painted Christ Black")
Lorraine ToussaintPhilomena (segment "The Reunion")
Tate DonovanDavid (segment "Long Black Song")
Norman D. Golden IIAaron (segment "The Boy Who Painted Christ Black")
Susanna ThompsonBeth Ann (segment "The Boy Who Painted Christ Black")

