America's Dream

Made especially for the HBO cable network, this well-wrought feature is comprised of three short stories by three noted black American authors, each of which is directed by a respected black director.
|Danny Glover
|Silas (segment "Long Black Song")
|Wesley Snipes
|George Du Vaul (segment "The Boy Who Painted Christ Black")
|Lorraine Toussaint
|Philomena (segment "The Reunion")
|Tate Donovan
|David (segment "Long Black Song")
|Norman D. Golden II
|Aaron (segment "The Boy Who Painted Christ Black")
|Susanna Thompson
|Beth Ann (segment "The Boy Who Painted Christ Black")
View Full Cast >