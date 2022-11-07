America's Most Haunted Inns

Not Available

Welcome to the modest small town of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Enjoy your stay at Bucksville house and have your room tidied up in the morning by colonial maids who turn and vanish. At the Wedgewood Inn, explore a tunnel of the Underground Railroad where slaves passed through to freedom and the spirits of some still linger. Examine the mystery of the figure on horseback, spotted in the woods outside the Arianna Miles, as this fascinating documentary reveals some of the most amazing images of spirits ever recorded!