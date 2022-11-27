America Under Siege: Antifa

Not Available

"Antifa" is the third episode in the "America Under Siege" documentary web-series releasing over the course of 2017. Each episode profiles the influence of radical Marxists and/or anarchists on various segments of American society. Usually dressed in black, sometimes from head to toe, wearing masks, wielding bats or other weapons, and sometimes throwing projectiles while chanting ("No Trump, No Wall, No USA at All!", is one such chant) and holding signs with messages like "Immolate a Fascist". Antifa, whose name is short for Antifascist Action according to its supporters, notwithstanding the group's adoption of tactics reminiscent of actual fascist groups, has received limited critical coverage in the mainstream media. Working with Dangerous Documentaries, director Judd Saul and conservative commentator Trevor Loudon unveil the real history, motives, and goals of the movement in the United States and elsewhere it is active.