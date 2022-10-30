American Animal

When Jimmy (Matt D'Elia) finds out his best friend and roommate (Fletcher) is leaving, he sees this as a betrayal of their perfect way of life. Over the course of a night full of drinks, drugs and women, the two men engage in a classic battle of wills as James prepares to enter the real world and Jimmy falls deeper and deeper into his world of isolation and make-believe.
|Brendan Fletcher
|James
|Mircea Monroe
|Blonde Angela
|Angela Sarafyan
|Not Blonde Angela
|Matt D'Elia
|Jimmy
