Not Available

American Animal

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

When Jimmy (Matt D'Elia) finds out his best friend and roommate (Fletcher) is leaving, he sees this as a betrayal of their perfect way of life. Over the course of a night full of drinks, drugs and women, the two men engage in a classic battle of wills as James prepares to enter the real world and Jimmy falls deeper and deeper into his world of isolation and make-believe.

Cast

Brendan FletcherJames
Mircea MonroeBlonde Angela
Angela SarafyanNot Blonde Angela
Matt D'EliaJimmy

View Full Cast >

Images