1986

American Anthem

  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 26th, 1986

Studio

Not Available

Steve is a talented gymnast who has given up competition and is working at his father's bike shop. Julie is the new girl at his old gym, who has moved to town to train with their powerful coach. Inspired by Julie, Steve resumes training. While dealing with the conflicts in their personal lives and the stress of training, they prepare for the US Olympic Trials.

Cast

Tiny WellsJake
Janet JonesJulie Lloyd
Michael PatakiCoach Soranhoff
Patrice DonnellyDanielle
R.J. WilliamsMikey Tevere
John ApreaMr. Tevere

View Full Cast >

Images