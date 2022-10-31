Not Available

American Commandos

  • War
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Chris Mitchum plays Dean Mitchell (I know, quite a stretch), the one gas station attendant you don't wanna mess with. He's a taciturn Vietnam vet who doesn't say very much. When some stupid baddies DO decide to mess with him, they end up in a world of hurt. They try robbing his beloved gas station, and then they go after his family. Big mistake...

Cast

Christopher MitchumDean Mitchell
John Phillip LawKelly
Robert MariusBrutus
Willie WilliamsCreeper
Ken MetcalfeBrady
David LightLev

