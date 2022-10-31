American Commandos

Chris Mitchum plays Dean Mitchell (I know, quite a stretch), the one gas station attendant you don't wanna mess with. He's a taciturn Vietnam vet who doesn't say very much. When some stupid baddies DO decide to mess with him, they end up in a world of hurt. They try robbing his beloved gas station, and then they go after his family. Big mistake...
|Christopher Mitchum
|Dean Mitchell
|John Phillip Law
|Kelly
|Robert Marius
|Brutus
|Willie Williams
|Creeper
|Ken Metcalfe
|Brady
|David Light
|Lev
