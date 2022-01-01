1994

American Cyborg: Steel Warrior

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 6th, 1994

Studio

Not Available

After the nuclear war people are sterile and ruled by the artifical intelligences they created in this violent world. The only woman who was able to give life to a child has to take the child through the dangerous city to the ship to save it. She is followed by an immortal killer robot through all the dangers, and only one guy tries to help her survive and protect her from the killing machine.

Cast

Joe LaraAustin
Nicole HansenMary
John Saint RyanCyborg (as John Ryan)
Joseph ShiloachAkmir
Uri GavrielLeech
Alon NashmanScientist

