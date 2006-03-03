2006

American Dreamz

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 3rd, 2006

Studio

Depth of Field

The new season of "American Dreamz," the wildly popular television singing contest, has captured the country's attention, as the competition looks to be between a young Midwestern gal (Moore) and a showtunes-loving young man from Orange County (Golzari). Recently awakened President Staton (Quaid) even wants in on the craze, as he signs up for the potential explosive season finale.

Cast

Dennis QuaidPresident Staton
Mandy MooreSally Kendoo
Willem DafoeChief of Staff
Chris KleinWilliam Williams
Jennifer CoolidgeMartha Kendoo
Sam GolzariOmer

View Full Cast >

Images