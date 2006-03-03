The new season of "American Dreamz," the wildly popular television singing contest, has captured the country's attention, as the competition looks to be between a young Midwestern gal (Moore) and a showtunes-loving young man from Orange County (Golzari). Recently awakened President Staton (Quaid) even wants in on the craze, as he signs up for the potential explosive season finale.
|Dennis Quaid
|President Staton
|Mandy Moore
|Sally Kendoo
|Willem Dafoe
|Chief of Staff
|Chris Klein
|William Williams
|Jennifer Coolidge
|Martha Kendoo
|Sam Golzari
|Omer
