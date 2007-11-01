American Gangster

Following the death of his employer and mentor, Bumpy Johnson, Frank Lucas establishes himself as the number one importer of heroin in the Harlem district of Manhattan. He does so by buying heroin directly from the source in South East Asia and he comes up with a unique way of importing the drugs into the United States. Based on a true story.
|Denzel Washington
|Frank Lucas
|Russell Crowe
|Richie Roberts
|Chiwetel Ejiofor
|Huey Lucas
|Josh Brolin
|Detectice Trupo
|Lymari Nadal
|Eva
|Ted Levine
|Lou Toback
