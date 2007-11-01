2007

American Gangster

  • Drama
  • Crime

Release Date

November 1st, 2007

Studio

Film Rites

Following the death of his employer and mentor, Bumpy Johnson, Frank Lucas establishes himself as the number one importer of heroin in the Harlem district of Manhattan. He does so by buying heroin directly from the source in South East Asia and he comes up with a unique way of importing the drugs into the United States. Based on a true story.

Cast

Denzel WashingtonFrank Lucas
Russell CroweRichie Roberts
Chiwetel EjioforHuey Lucas
Josh BrolinDetectice Trupo
Lymari NadalEva
Ted LevineLou Toback

Images

