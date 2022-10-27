American Gothic

When six friends fly off on a weekend getaway and are suddenly plagued by engine trouble, they're forced to land on a remote island. Looking for shelter, they're grateful to encounter Ma and Pa and their children - an eccentric family living in the island's backwoods. But what begins as simple hospitality turns into a terrifying race for survival as the friends start disappearing one by one ... and turning up dead.
|Yvonne De Carlo
|Ma
|Michael J. Pollard
|Woody
|Fiona Hutchison
|Lynn
|Stephen Shellen
|Paul
|Janet Wright
|Fanny
|Sarah Torgov
|Cynthia
