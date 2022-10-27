1988

American Gothic

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 2nd, 1988

Studio

manor Ground

When six friends fly off on a weekend getaway and are suddenly plagued by engine trouble, they're forced to land on a remote island. Looking for shelter, they're grateful to encounter Ma and Pa and their children - an eccentric family living in the island's backwoods. But what begins as simple hospitality turns into a terrifying race for survival as the friends start disappearing one by one ... and turning up dead.

Cast

Yvonne De CarloMa
Michael J. PollardWoody
Fiona HutchisonLynn
Stephen ShellenPaul
Janet WrightFanny
Sarah TorgovCynthia

Images