American Ninja

Joe Armstrong, an orphaned drifter will little respect for much other than martial arts, finds himself on an American Army base in The Philippines after a judge gives him a choice of enlistment or prison. On one of his first missions driving a convoy, his platoon is attacked by a group of rebels who try to steal the weapons the platoon is transporting and kidnap the base colonel's daughter.
|Steve James
|Cpl. Curtis Jackson
|Judie Aronson
|Patricia Hickock
|Guich Koock
|Col. William T. Hickock
|John Fujioka
|Shinyuki
|Don Stewart
|Victor Ortega
|John LaMotta
|MSgt. Rinaldo
