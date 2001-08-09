American Pie 2

The whole gang are back and as close as ever. They decide to get even closer by spending the summer together at a beach house. They decide to hold the biggest party ever to be seen, even if the preparation doesn't always go to plan. Especially when Stifler, Finch and Jim become more close to each other than they ever want to be and when Jim mistakes super glue for lubricant...
|Jason Biggs
|Jim Levenstein
|Thomas Ian Nicholas
|Kevin Myers
|Chris Klein
|Chris 'Oz' Ostreicher
|Seann William Scott
|Steve Stifler
|Eddie Kaye Thomas
|Paul Finch
|Shannon Elizabeth
|Nadia
View Full Cast >