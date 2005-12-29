American Pie Presents: Band Camp

The original American Pie characters have moved on, except for Sherman and Jim Levenstein's still understanding dad. Steve Stifler's little brother Matt wants to join his brother's business (the hit it big Girls Gone Wild) and after everything Matt has heard from Jim's band-geek wife Michelle, he plans to go back to band camp and make a video of his own: Bandies Gone Wild!
|Tad Hilgenbrink
|Matt Stifler
|Arielle Kebbel
|Elyse
|Jason Earles
|Ernie
|Crystle Lightning
|Chloe
|Matt Barr
|Brandon Vandecamp
|Jun Hee Lee
|Jimmy
