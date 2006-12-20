2006

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 20th, 2006

Studio

Capital Arts Entertainment

The movie will shift its focus on Erik Stifler, the cousin of Matt and Steve, a youngster who is nothing like his wild relations. Peer pressure starts to turn him to live up to the legacy of the other Stiflers when he attends the Naked Mile, a naked run across the college campus. Things get worse when he finds that his cousin Dwight is the life of the party down at the campus

Cast

Steve TalleyDwight Stifler
Julian BonfiglioMike Coozeman/Cooze
Jake SiegelMike Coozeman/Cooze
Ross ThomasRyan
Jessy SchramTracey
Eugene LevyMr. Levenstein

View Full Cast >

Images