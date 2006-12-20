American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

The movie will shift its focus on Erik Stifler, the cousin of Matt and Steve, a youngster who is nothing like his wild relations. Peer pressure starts to turn him to live up to the legacy of the other Stiflers when he attends the Naked Mile, a naked run across the college campus. Things get worse when he finds that his cousin Dwight is the life of the party down at the campus
|Steve Talley
|Dwight Stifler
|Julian Bonfiglio
|Mike Coozeman/Cooze
|Jake Siegel
|Ross Thomas
|Ryan
|Jessy Schram
|Tracey
|Eugene Levy
|Mr. Levenstein
