2002

American Psycho 2: All American Girl

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 21st, 2002

Studio

Lions Gate Films

Rachel is a criminology student hoping to land a position as a teacher's assistant for professor Robert Starkman. She's sure this position will pave the way to an FBI career, and she's willing to do anything to obtain it -- including killing her classmates. The school psychiatrist, Dr. Daniels, becomes aware that Rachel is insane, but Rachel is skilled at her dangerous game of death and identity theft.

Cast

Mila KunisRachael Newman
William ShatnerRobert Starkman
Geraint Wyn DaviesEric Daniels
Robin DunneBrian Leads
Lindy BoothCassandra Blaire
Kim SchranerElizabeth McGuire

View Full Cast >

Images