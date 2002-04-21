American Psycho 2: All American Girl

Rachel is a criminology student hoping to land a position as a teacher's assistant for professor Robert Starkman. She's sure this position will pave the way to an FBI career, and she's willing to do anything to obtain it -- including killing her classmates. The school psychiatrist, Dr. Daniels, becomes aware that Rachel is insane, but Rachel is skilled at her dangerous game of death and identity theft.
|Mila Kunis
|Rachael Newman
|William Shatner
|Robert Starkman
|Geraint Wyn Davies
|Eric Daniels
|Robin Dunne
|Brian Leads
|Lindy Booth
|Cassandra Blaire
|Kim Schraner
|Elizabeth McGuire
