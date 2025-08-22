2025

Americana

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Tony Tost

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 22nd, 2025

Studio

Bron Studios

A gallery of dynamic characters clash over the possession of a rare Native American artifact in this wildly entertaining modern-day western. After the artifact falls onto the black market, a shy waitress with big dreams (Sydney Sweeney) teams up with a lovelorn military veteran (Paul Walter Hauser) to gain possession of it, putting them in the crosshairs of a ruthless criminal (Eric Dane) working on behalf of a Western antiquities dealer (Simon Rex). Bloodshed ensues when others join the battle, including the leader of an indigenous group (Zahn McClarnon) and a desperate woman fleeing her mysterious past (Halsey).

Cast

Sydney SweeneyPenny Jo Poplin
Paul Walter HauserLefty Ledbetter
HalseyMandy Starr
Simon RexRoy Lee Dean
Eric DaneDillon Macintosh
Zahn McClarnonGhost Eye

