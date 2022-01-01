Amityville: A New Generation

When young photographer Keyes (Ross Partridge) snaps a picture of a mysterious homeless man the subject insists he take a dark yet strangely beautiful antique mirror. Back at Keyes' home, the demonic forces of the infamous Long Island horror-house find new life through the mirror's frightening reflections. As unsuspecting victims gaze into the shimmering glass, they witness the
|Ross Partridge
|Keyes Terry
|Robert Harvey
|Orderly
|Lala Sloatman
|Llanie
|David Naughton
|Dick Cutler
|Richard Roundtree
|Pauli
|Barbara Howard
|Janet Cutler
