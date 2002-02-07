2002

Amélie

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

February 7th, 2002

Studio

France 3 Cinéma

At a tiny Parisian café, the adorable yet painfully shy Amélie (Audrey Tautou) accidentally discovers a gift for helping others. Soon Amelie is spending her days as a matchmaker, guardian angel, and all-around do-gooder. But when she bumps into a handsome stranger, will she find the courage to become the star of her very own love story?

Cast

Audrey TautouAmélie Poulain
Mathieu KassovitzNino Quincampoix
RufusRaphaël Poulain
Jamel DebbouzeLucien
Claire MaurierSuzanne
Isabelle NantyGeorgette

