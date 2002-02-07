At a tiny Parisian café, the adorable yet painfully shy Amélie (Audrey Tautou) accidentally discovers a gift for helping others. Soon Amelie is spending her days as a matchmaker, guardian angel, and all-around do-gooder. But when she bumps into a handsome stranger, will she find the courage to become the star of her very own love story?
|Audrey Tautou
|Amélie Poulain
|Mathieu Kassovitz
|Nino Quincampoix
|Rufus
|Raphaël Poulain
|Jamel Debbouze
|Lucien
|Claire Maurier
|Suzanne
|Isabelle Nanty
|Georgette
