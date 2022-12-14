Ammayane Sathyam

Fifteen-year-old Parvathi (Annie) witnesses her family getting murdered and runs away from them to save her life. To prevent getting caught, she disguises herself as a boy named Thomas and starts living as a servant in a house of bachelors. One of the bachelors, Omanakuttan (Mukesh) discovers that Thomas is actually a girl. After hearing her story, Omanakkuttan and his friends try to help her. Before Jaganatha Varma could kill her, Policeman S. Narayanan (Balachandra Menon) discovers his plan and saves Parvathi.
