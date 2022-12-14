Not Available

Ammayane Sathyam

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Fifteen-year-old Parvathi (Annie) witnesses her family getting murdered and runs away from them to save her life. To prevent getting caught, she disguises herself as a boy named Thomas and starts living as a servant in a house of bachelors. One of the bachelors, Omanakuttan (Mukesh) discovers that Thomas is actually a girl. After hearing her story, Omanakkuttan and his friends try to help her. Before Jaganatha Varma could kill her, Policeman S. Narayanan (Balachandra Menon) discovers his plan and saves Parvathi.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images