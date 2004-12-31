2004

Amnesia: The James Brighton Enigma

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2004

Studio

Not Available

A young man wakes up naked on a pallet on the street in Montreal. Who is he, what is his name? How did he get here? The only thing he seems to remember is that he's gay. And so begins one of the most compelling gay-themed mysteries we’ve seen. Based on a true story, this young man has been through some trauma that caused his memory loss -- or is he an imposter avoiding the law in some way?

Cast

Dusan DukicJames Brighton / Matthew Honeycutt
Julian BonfiglioNurse
Julian CaseyBrendan

View Full Cast >

Images