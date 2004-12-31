Amnesia: The James Brighton Enigma

A young man wakes up naked on a pallet on the street in Montreal. Who is he, what is his name? How did he get here? The only thing he seems to remember is that he's gay. And so begins one of the most compelling gay-themed mysteries we’ve seen. Based on a true story, this young man has been through some trauma that caused his memory loss -- or is he an imposter avoiding the law in some way?
|Dusan Dukic
|James Brighton / Matthew Honeycutt
|Julian Bonfiglio
|Nurse
|Julian Casey
|Brendan
