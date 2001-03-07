Amy's Orgasm

Amy is a single 29 year old Jewish woman. She wrote a successful self-help book about how women can't truly be in love and experience "mental orgasm." Her parents and acquaintances always try to give her advice. Eventually, she breaks her celibacy and starts dating a radio shock jock, who is known for hitting on his bimbo guests. Of all men, will she find in him the true love she never believed in
|Julie Davis
|Amy Mandell
|Nick Chinlund
|Matthew Starr
|Caroline Aaron
|Janet Gaines
|Mitchell Whitfield
|Don
|Jennifer Bransford
|Elizabeth
|Julie Bowen
|Nikki
