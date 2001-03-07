2001

Amy's Orgasm

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 7th, 2001

Studio

Catchlight Films

Amy is a single 29 year old Jewish woman. She wrote a successful self-help book about how women can't truly be in love and experience "mental orgasm." Her parents and acquaintances always try to give her advice. Eventually, she breaks her celibacy and starts dating a radio shock jock, who is known for hitting on his bimbo guests. Of all men, will she find in him the true love she never believed in

Cast

Julie DavisAmy Mandell
Nick ChinlundMatthew Starr
Caroline AaronJanet Gaines
Mitchell WhitfieldDon
Jennifer BransfordElizabeth
Julie BowenNikki

