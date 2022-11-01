Amy Winehouse - Live at Glastonbury Jazz World Stage 2007

Not Available

Location of The Glastonbury Festival takes place in south west England at Worthy Farm between the small villages of Pilton and Pylle in the county of Somerset, six miles east of the town of Glastonbury, overlooked by the Glastonbury Tor in the mystical "Vale of Avalon". The area has a number of legends and spiritual traditions, and is a "New Age" site of interest: ley lines are considered to converge on the Tor. The nearest town to the festival site is Shepton Mallet, three miles (5 km) north east, but there continues to be interaction between the people espousing alternative lifestyles living in Glastonbury and the festival itself. The farm is situated between the A361 and A37 roads.