An Act of Murder

A stern hard-liner judge commits euthanasia to save his terminally ill wife from further suffering. He decides to kill her by driving the both of them off a cliff. He succeeds in ending her pain, but unfortunately he survives and ends up turning himself in with a full confession. Now it is up to his brilliant lawyer to defend him.
|Edmond O'Brien
|David Douglas
|Florence Eldridge
|Catherine Cooke
|Geraldine Brooks
|Ellie Cooke
|Stanley Ridges
|Doctor Walter Morrison
|John McIntire
|Judge Ogden
|Will Wright
|Judge Jim Wilder
