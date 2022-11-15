An Adventure of A HK Girl in Taiwan

Not Available

Motivated by her love for the ocean, Hei Yang, a Hong Kong girl who had moved to Taiwan for her studies, had contributed in reducing plastic waste on this island for many years. As an environmental activist, she always brings her own utensils when shopping; she had also set up a Facebook page to promote the idea of environmental protection to the public through her own sketches. She had once said, “It’s important that we maintain a pro-environmental attitude in our daily lives. Earth can survive without humans; humans cannot survive without Earth.“ Through environmental education and countless coastal cleanups, Hei Yang hopes to remind Taiwan citizens the importance environmental protection. Her dedication to her dream had led her to overcome many obstacles and proceed on this difficult path, protecting the island from harm.