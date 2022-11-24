An Affair of the Follies

Not Available

Young husband Jerry, a clerk, loses his job, and in order to bring money into the house, his wife Tamara goes back to her old job as a dancer in the Follies. The husband doesn't like the idea at all, and they wind up separating. One night the clerk and his friend, an inventor, are dining at a restaurant, and the inventor is lamenting that he has a great invention but can't get in to see a millionaire named Hammersley in order get get financial backing. They don't know that Hammersley happens to be sitting at the next table. The three strike up a conversation and become friends. However, there's another thing Jerry also doesn't know--Hammersley is in love with Tamara and, in fact, she is going to his house that night to see him.