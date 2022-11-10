1957

An Affair to Remember

  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

July 10th, 1957

Studio

Jerry Wald Productions

Nicky Ferrante is an international, European playboy setting forth on a cruise ship headed for New York to meet his wealthy fiancée. Terry McKay, a former night-club singer, is sailing to New York to be with her long-time boyfriend, who flew on ahead to close a business deal. Nicky and Terry meet on the long cruise, and romance, replete with complications, ensues.

Cast

Cary GrantNickie Ferrante
Deborah KerrTerry McKay
Richard DenningKenneth Bradley
Neva PattersonLois Clark
Cathleen NesbittGrandmother Janou
Robert Q. LewisHimself (TV Presenter/Interviewer)

