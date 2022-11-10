An Affair to Remember

Nicky Ferrante is an international, European playboy setting forth on a cruise ship headed for New York to meet his wealthy fiancée. Terry McKay, a former night-club singer, is sailing to New York to be with her long-time boyfriend, who flew on ahead to close a business deal. Nicky and Terry meet on the long cruise, and romance, replete with complications, ensues.
|Cary Grant
|Nickie Ferrante
|Deborah Kerr
|Terry McKay
|Richard Denning
|Kenneth Bradley
|Neva Patterson
|Lois Clark
|Cathleen Nesbitt
|Grandmother Janou
|Robert Q. Lewis
|Himself (TV Presenter/Interviewer)
View Full Cast >