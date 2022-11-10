1986

An American Tail

  • Drama
  • Family
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 20th, 1986

Studio

Amblin Entertainment

A young mouse named Fievel and his family decide to migrate to America, a "land without cats," at the turn of the 20th century. But somehow, Fievel ends up in the New World alone and must fend off not only the felines he never thought he'd have to deal with again but also the loneliness of being away from home.

Cast

Dom DeLuiseTiger
Nehemiah PersoffPapa Mousekewitz
Erica YohnMama Mousekewitz
Amy GreenTanya Mousekewitz
John P. FinneganWarren T. Rat
Pat MusickTony Toponi

