An American Tail: Fievel Goes West

Some time after the Mousekewitz's have settled in America, they find that they are still having problems with the threat of cats. That makes them eager to try another home out in the west, where they are promised that mice and cats live in peace. Unfortunately, the one making this claim is an oily con artist named Cat R. Waul who is intent on his own sinister plan.
|Phillip Glasser
|Fievel Mousekewitz (voice)
|James Stewart
|Wylie Burp (voice)
|Erica Yohn
|Mama Mousekewitz (voice)
|Catherine Cavadini
|Tanya Mousekewitz (voice)
|Nehemiah Persoff
|Papa Mousekewitz (voice)
|Amy Irving
|Miss Kitty (voice)
