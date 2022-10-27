Not Available

An Enemy to Die For

  • History
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Maipo Film

Despite the threat of war in the fall of 1939, the Germans decide to launch a sea expedition in search of evidence for Pangaea. Although the multi national geologists embark enthusiastically on their research mission, the growing political tension between their countries soon affects their work. With Britain and France declaring war on Germany, the civilian scientists now find themselves mere pawns in a global power struggle.

Cast

Jeanette HainLeni Röhm
Allan CordunerMartin Winter
Axel PrahlFriedrich Mann
Sven NordinCaptain
Godehard GieseMajor Dieter Knecht
Richard UlfsäterGustav de Geer

