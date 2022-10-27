An Enemy to Die For

Despite the threat of war in the fall of 1939, the Germans decide to launch a sea expedition in search of evidence for Pangaea. Although the multi national geologists embark enthusiastically on their research mission, the growing political tension between their countries soon affects their work. With Britain and France declaring war on Germany, the civilian scientists now find themselves mere pawns in a global power struggle.
|Jeanette Hain
|Leni Röhm
|Allan Corduner
|Martin Winter
|Axel Prahl
|Friedrich Mann
|Sven Nordin
|Captain
|Godehard Giese
|Major Dieter Knecht
|Richard Ulfsäter
|Gustav de Geer
