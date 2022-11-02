From their 1991 stageplay An Evening with Gary Lineker was adapted for television in 1994 by Arthur Smith and Chris England. The action takes place against the backdrop of the 1990 Football World Cup semi-final, between England and West Germany, which is taking place in Italy while Monica and Bill are on holiday in Ibiza. Bill desperately wants to watch the match; Monica wants to talk about their relationship.
|Clive Owen
|Caroline Quentin
|Paul Merton
|Martin Clunes
|Lizzy McInnerny
|Arthur Smith
