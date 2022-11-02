Not Available

An Evening With Gary Lineker

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

From their 1991 stageplay An Evening with Gary Lineker was adapted for television in 1994 by Arthur Smith and Chris England. The action takes place against the backdrop of the 1990 Football World Cup semi-final, between England and West Germany, which is taking place in Italy while Monica and Bill are on holiday in Ibiza. Bill desperately wants to watch the match; Monica wants to talk about their relationship.

Cast

Clive Owen
Caroline Quentin
Paul Merton
Martin Clunes
Lizzy McInnerny
Arthur Smith

View Full Cast >

Images