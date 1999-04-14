An Ideal Husband

Sir Robert Chiltern is a successful Government minister, well-off and with a loving wife. All this is threatened when Mrs Cheveley appears in London with damning evidence of a past misdeed. Sir Robert turns for help to his friend Lord Goring, an apparently idle philanderer and the despair of his father. Goring knows the lady of old, and, for him, takes the whole thing pretty seriously.
|Cate Blanchett
|Lady Gertrude Chiltern
|Minnie Driver
|Miss Mabel Chiltern
|Rupert Everett
|Lord Arthur Goring
|Julianne Moore
|Mrs. Laura Cheveley
|Jeremy Northam
|Sir Robert Chiltern
|Peter Vaughan
|Phipps
