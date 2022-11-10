An Officer and a Gentleman

Zack Mayo is a young man who has signed up for Navy Flight School. He is a Navy brat who has a bad attitude problem. Sgt. Foley is there to train and evaluate him and will clearly find Zack wanting. Zack meets Paula, a girl who has little beyond family and must decide what it is he wants to do with his life.
|Richard Gere
|Zack Mayo
|Debra Winger
|Paula Pokrifki
|Louis Gossett, Jr.
|Sergeant Emil Foley
|David Keith
|Sid Worley
|Robert Loggia
|Byron Mayo
|Lisa Blount
|Lynette Pomeroy
