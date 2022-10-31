Not Available

An Ungentlemanly Act

  • History
  • War
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

BBC

Based on actual accounts, this film portrays the days and hours before and during the invasion of the Falkland Islands by Argentina, which eventually lead to the Falklands War. As the Argentine forces land on the main island and make their way towards Government House, the handful of British defenders batten down the hatches and prepare to defend the Governor Rex Hunt, his family and their fellow islanders from the invaders.

Cast

Rosemary LeachMavis Hunt
Hugh RossMajor Gary Noott
Bob PeckMajor Mike Norman
Ian McNeiceDick Baker
James WarriorDon Bonner
Marc WarrenTony Hunt

