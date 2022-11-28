Ana wel Nahla wel daboor

Not Available

The play "I, the Bee and the Hornet" presents the issue of women, in all its aspects as a humanitarian, social and societal issue, revealing in the comedy what women are exposed to injustices, exploitation, oppression and violence and what kinds of sexual and legal discrimination they suffer in all other areas of life to confirm at the end of the show and indirectly that it is impossible Half of society should progress below the other and efforts for social development must be directed to gender development on an equal footing.